ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali slaps personal security officer; Caught on tape 

October 06, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has slapped one of his personal security officers at a public event here on Friday. The purported video has gone viral on social media.

Mr. Ali along with Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav were at a government school for the inaugural ceremony of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for school children.

The incident took place on the stage, just after the programme concluded, when Mr. Ali went to Mr. Yadav, embraced him and conveyed birthday wishes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ali, as seen in the video, who looked around for a bouquet lost his cool and slapped the on-duty officer. The latter immediately arranged one and handed it to the Minister.

More details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US