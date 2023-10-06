HamberMenu
Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali slaps personal security officer; Caught on tape 

October 06, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has slapped one of his personal security officers at a public event here on Friday. The purported video has gone viral on social media.

Mr. Ali along with Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav were at a government school for the inaugural ceremony of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme for school children.

The incident took place on the stage, just after the programme concluded, when Mr. Ali went to Mr. Yadav, embraced him and conveyed birthday wishes.

Mr. Ali, as seen in the video, who looked around for a bouquet lost his cool and slapped the on-duty officer. The latter immediately arranged one and handed it to the Minister.

More details are awaited.

