Telangana hikes quota for STs

GO issued increasing reservation for Scheduled Tribes to 10 % from October 1

N. Rahul Hyderabad
October 01, 2022 01:12 IST

Telangana government has increased the reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in education and employment from existing 6% to 10 % with effect from October 1.

The government took the executive order route of enhancing reservation for STs as the Bill adopted by the State Assembly on hike was kept in abeyance by the Centre.

The Bill was passed by the Assembly six years ago and sent to Centre for Presidential assent.

With the extra 4 % reservation for STs now, the overall quota in the State will go up to 52 % against 50 % permitted by the Constitution.

The hike in reservation for STs was the election promise of government considering the proportionate population of the tribal communities. 

