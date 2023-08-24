ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana High Court suspends Special Court judge

August 24, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Though an official statement to this effect was yet to be released, sources confirmed the special court judge’s suspension.

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Telangana High Court. File

Telangana High Court on August 24 suspended K. Jaya Kumar, judge of the special court, to try cases against MPs/MLAs of Nampally Criminal Courts. 

Though an official statement to this effect was yet to be released, sources confirmed the special court judge’s suspension. Recently, the special court judge K. Jaya Kumar directed the Mahbubnagar police to register a criminal case against Minister Srinivas Goud and others, including Chief Election Commissioner, in a petition filed by one Raghavendra Raju alleging that the Minister tampered with his election affidavit. 

It is said that Chief Election Commissioner wrote to the HC stating that he would not have any role in tampering with the documents relating to filing of nominations. After inquiring into the matter, the HC passed an order suspending the judge. 

