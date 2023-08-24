HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana High Court suspends Special Court judge

Though an official statement to this effect was yet to be released, sources confirmed the special court judge’s suspension.

August 24, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Telangana High Court. File

A view of the Telangana High Court. File

Telangana High Court on August 24 suspended K. Jaya Kumar, judge of the special court, to try cases against MPs/MLAs of Nampally Criminal Courts. 

Though an official statement to this effect was yet to be released, sources confirmed the special court judge’s suspension. Recently, the special court judge K. Jaya Kumar directed the Mahbubnagar police to register a criminal case against Minister Srinivas Goud and others, including Chief Election Commissioner, in a petition filed by one Raghavendra Raju alleging that the Minister tampered with his election affidavit. 

It is said that Chief Election Commissioner wrote to the HC stating that he would not have any role in tampering with the documents relating to filing of nominations. After inquiring into the matter, the HC passed an order suspending the judge. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / judge

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.