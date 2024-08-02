Telangana High Court stays proceedings against BRS MLC Goreti Venkanna

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday passed an order staying all further proceedings in a case of violation of model code of conduct (MCC) registered against BRS MLC Goreti Venkanna by the Saifabad police of Hyderabad. The order exempted the MLC from appearing before the court of Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases at Nampally in the case.

The case was registered against the MLC and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao during the 2023 Assembly elections campaign. The two were booked for MCC violation based on a complaint lodged by an official stating that the MLC interviewed Mr. Rama Rao at the entrance of Martyr’s Memorial without securing permission from the Election Commission of India.

Earlier, Mr. Rama Rao secured a similar relief in his case, having moved the HC. The hearing in the MLC’s case was adjourned to August 22.

