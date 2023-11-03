Telangana High Court serves notice on State govt. over The Hindu report on bodies decomposing in Gandhi hospital mortuary

November 03, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Friday served notice on the State government over a news report published by The Hindu on decaying of bodies in the mortuary of Gandhi hospital; the court had earlier taken the matter up suo motu as a public interest litigation (PIL) petition.

A Bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Alok Aradhe and Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, hearing the plea, expressed displeasure over the State government’s slackness in the preservation of bodies at Gandhi hospital mortuary. The newspaper report had stated that bodies kept in the mortuary were decomposing owing to an adequate number of cold-storage boxes. Out of the 60 such boxes, only 25 worked.

The Chief Justice expressed his displeasure when the government pleader sought four weeks to file a counter affidavit in the matter.

The CJ, observing that dead persons shall be given a dignified departure, said the government should come forward to take remedial measures in such matters immediately. On hearing the response of the government pleader in the matter, CJ Alok Aradhe referred to a judgment of the Supreme Court, which held that the “right to dignity and fair treatment under Article 21 of the Constitution of India was not only available to a living person but also to his or her dead body”.

The Bench served notices on the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health department, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and Chief Superintendent of Gandhi hospital. They were directed to respond by November 7 by filing their respective affidavits. The Principal Secretary was instructed to file a status report on the matter.