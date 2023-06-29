Telangana High Court seeks reports on cow slaughter, orders to ensure law and order on Bakrid

June 29, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

Instructing the Director-General of Police to ensure law and order was maintained in all parts of the State, including the capital of Hyderabad, in the backdrop of Barkrid festival, the Telangana High Court on June 28ordered the Chief Secretary and the DGP to file detailed report by August 2 on cow slaughter during Barkrid.

The directions were passed by a Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji after the High Court had taken up a letter written by K. Shiva Sagar of Yuga Tulasi Foundation who had been striving for stalling cow slaughtering. Mr. Kumar expressed concerned over possible cow slaughter during Bakrid and sought a direction to prevent the same in the State during the festival.

Before passing orders, the Chief Justice expressed concern over the petitioner writing the letter on the matter just two days ahead of Bakrid festival. The letter was sent to the Chief Justice on Monday while the festival was slated to be held on Thursday. “You people address letters to High Court in the 11th hour. You can approach the court well in advance so that we can direct the officials concerned to take necessary measures,” the Chief Justice remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing displeasure over raising the issue by writing to the High Court in the last minute, the Chief Justice said the court decided to hear the matter as the contents raised in the letter had serious ramifications and were having potential to affect inter community relationships. “This court has taken up the matter notwithstanding the apparent lacunae”, the Chief Justice said.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad told the Bench that Collectors of the respective districts would ensure there was no illegal killing of animals in open places. He assured the High Court that the State government would enforce the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Prevention Act-1977 in toto. He informed the court that police department had set up check-posts at all strategic places to check illegal transportation of cattle.

Police officials were working in tandem with the officers of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department to thwart cow slaughtering. Directing the police State government to strictly enforce the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, the Bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretaries of Home, Animal Husbandry, GHMC Commissioner, Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and the Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry.

The Chief Justice referred to Article 48 of the Constitution of India and Section 8 of the Act which stated that no animal should be slaughtered without there being a certificate from a veterinary doctor. “It is for the community elders to celebrate the festival in true spirit addressing people from all faiths and communities,” the Chief Justice said.

The matter was posted to August 2 for next hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT