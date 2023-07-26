HamberMenu
Telangana High Court rejects Srinivas Goud’s interim application in poll petition

July 26, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 05:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud. File.

Telangana Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud. File. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Justice M. Laxman of Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed an interim application filed by Telangana Minister for Excise and Prohibition V. Srinivas Goud in an election petition seeking to declare his election as void in 2018 from Mahbubnagar Assembly Constituency.

The election petition was filed by a person Ch. Raghavendra Raju in 2019. A businessman from Mahbubnagar town, the petitioner wanted the High Court to set aside Mr. Goud’s election as MLA. Mr. Raju cited different grounds, including suppression of facts pertaining to properties owned by the Minister’s family members.

The Minister filed an interim application to reject the election petition filed by Mr. Raju. Mr. Srinivas Goud wanted the High Court to verify if the petitioner complied with Sections 811 and 813 read with 861 of Representation of Peoples Act, 1951. The Judge rejected the interim application.

