Telangana High Court quashes Kukatpally police FIR in land matter

August 24, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice G. Anupama Chakravarthy of Telangana High Court on August 24 quashed a First Information Report (FIR) issued by Kukatpally police of Cyberabad against Bhoodan Board ex-chairman Rajender Reddy accusing him of cheating by creating fabricated documents to claim rights over 20.30 acres of government land in Kukatpally village.

Mr. Reddy moved the High Court by filing a criminal petition against registration of criminal case against him. The judge noted that the petitioner had filed documents proving that the land was allotted to poor people in 2014 by the government. Observing that the land did not belong to government and Kukatpally Tehsildar cannot file any complaint (based on which the case was registered), the judge set aside the FIR and the consequent proceedings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT