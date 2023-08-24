Telangana High Court quashes Kukatpally police FIR in land matter

August 24, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice G. Anupama Chakravarthy of Telangana High Court on August 24 quashed a First Information Report (FIR) issued by Kukatpally police of Cyberabad against Bhoodan Board ex-chairman Rajender Reddy accusing him of cheating by creating fabricated documents to claim rights over 20.30 acres of government land in Kukatpally village.

Mr. Reddy moved the High Court by filing a criminal petition against registration of criminal case against him. The judge noted that the petitioner had filed documents proving that the land was allotted to poor people in 2014 by the government. Observing that the land did not belong to government and Kukatpally Tehsildar cannot file any complaint (based on which the case was registered), the judge set aside the FIR and the consequent proceedings.