ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana High Court permits SSC student to write supplementary exams

May 12, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An SSC student from Warangal who was prevented from sitting for two Class X board exams over a suspected question paper leak case was on Thursday granted relief by the Telangana High Court which permitted him to appear for the supplementary exams to be held in June.

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the High Court instructed the Director of Government Examinations and the Headmaster-cum-Chief Superintendent of SSC examinations of Kamalapur Zilla Parishad High School to permit the student to pay examination fee for the supplementary exams.

The minor was appearing for the Hindi exam paper as part of his SSC annual examinations on April 4 when an unidentified person barged into the exam hall at Kamalapur ZPHS. The intruder forcibly clicked pictures of the minor’s question paper and disappeared. On April 6, when the student went to the exam centre to write the English paper, the authorities seized his hall ticket and did not permit him to write the exam accusing him of being involved in the leakage of the Hindi question paper.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy was also not allowed to appear for the exam held on April 8. The student’s father then moved the High Court which permitted him to appear for the exams held on April 10 and 11. Justice Sudheer Kumar, after hearing the petitioner’s counsel on Thursday, allowed the student to appear for those papers during supplementary exams. The petition was posted to June 5 for next hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US