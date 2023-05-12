Telangana High Court permits SSC student to write supplementary exams

May 12, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

An SSC student from Warangal who was prevented from sitting for two Class X board exams over a suspected question paper leak case was on Thursday granted relief by the Telangana High Court which permitted him to appear for the supplementary exams to be held in June.

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the High Court instructed the Director of Government Examinations and the Headmaster-cum-Chief Superintendent of SSC examinations of Kamalapur Zilla Parishad High School to permit the student to pay examination fee for the supplementary exams.

The minor was appearing for the Hindi exam paper as part of his SSC annual examinations on April 4 when an unidentified person barged into the exam hall at Kamalapur ZPHS. The intruder forcibly clicked pictures of the minor’s question paper and disappeared. On April 6, when the student went to the exam centre to write the English paper, the authorities seized his hall ticket and did not permit him to write the exam accusing him of being involved in the leakage of the Hindi question paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy was also not allowed to appear for the exam held on April 8. The student’s father then moved the High Court which permitted him to appear for the exams held on April 10 and 11. Justice Sudheer Kumar, after hearing the petitioner’s counsel on Thursday, allowed the student to appear for those papers during supplementary exams. The petition was posted to June 5 for next hearing.