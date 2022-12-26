Telangana High Court orders transfer of BRS MLAs poaching investigation to CBI

December 26, 2022 05:19 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

Telangana High Court, on Monday, ordered the transfer of investigation into an attempt to poach four Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLAs to the CBI.

The case was currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team of Telangana police.

The SIT was headed by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, and had six other members, including four Superintendent of Police-rank officials.

The accused in the ‘poachgate’, Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, allegedly affiliated to BJP, reportedly offered huge cash, postings and other favours for BRS MLAs to switch loyalties.

Allegedly, as per complaints, while Tandur legislator Pilot Rohith Reddy was offered ₹100 crore, three other legislators B. Balaraju, B. Harshavardhan Reddy and R. Kantha Rao were allegedly offered ₹50 crore each by the trio.

Based on Mr. Rohith Reddy’s complaint, the Moinabad police registered cases of bribery, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, and under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.