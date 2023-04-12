Telangana High Court issues notices to 11 police personnel in Disha encounter case

April 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to 11 police personnel, including senior IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar, in a writ petition filed by family members of Disha case accused who died in an alleged exchange of fire with the police.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji passed an order issuing notices to them while hearing the writ petition tagged along with six PIL petitions. The family members of the persons killed in ‘Disha encounter case’, who filed the writ petition, wanted the court to instruct the government to register murder case against police personnel and order for investigation by CBI into the alleged “extra-judicial killings”.

The Bench headed by the CJ was hearing the writ petition along with six other PIL petitions connected to Disha encounter case. Senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Telangana Police Officers Association, argued that ‘over-zealous PIL petitioners’ were seeking investigation into Disha encounter by the CBI even after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government filed final report in the trial court.

Citing extensively from different verdicts delivered by Supreme Court, senior counsel contended that second First Information Report (FIR) could not be filed for the same crime. The demand of the petitioners for CBI investigation into the case would require issuing a second FIR which the criminal justice administrative system would not allow. He said the SIT had completed the investigation and filed the final report in the trial court over the killing of Disha case accused.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy contended that the PIL petitioners were relying heavily on the report of Commission of Enquiry, headed by retired Supreme Court judge V.S. Sirpukar, and demanding registration of murder case against the police personnel responsible for the encounter. Firstly, the PIL petitioners had no locus standi in the matter to demand registration of murder case.

Secondly, only the family members of the persons killed in the encounter could seek better remedy. But they too had to approach the trial court and file protest petition seeking re-investigation. If the trial court was satisfied with the demand of the family members, it might order deeper or further probe.

The report of the Commission of Enquiry had no evidentiary value, senior counsel argued, adding that High Court could not exercise Article 226 of the Constitution in the matter of investigation of a criminal case. When the CJ asked Mr. Niranjan Reddy what the latter would suggest to the court to do with the Commission report, he replied the court could lay down certain guidelines and the report would be part of the case record. The batch of pleas were posted to June 21 for next hearing.