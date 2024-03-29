Telangana High Court dismisses voter’s plea seeking MLA’s disqualification

March 29, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court declined to entertain a writ petition seeking a direction to disqualify Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who recently joined the ruling Congress having won the election on a BRS ticket in 2023 Assembly polls.

Bolla Boina Raju Yadav, a voter in the constituency, filed the writ petition stating that he had given a representation to the Assembly Speaker to disqualify Mr. Nagender on the ground that the latter had joined Congress having been elected as MLA on a BRS ticket. He sought a direction from the HC to instruct the Speaker to disqualify the MLA and declare the action of Speaker not acting upon his representation as illegal.

When the petitioner’s counsel B. Vivekananda presented the contentions before the court on Thursday, the judge sought to know what locus standi did the petitioner have to file the petition. The judge asked the counsel to furnish one judgment that said a voter can seek disqualification of an MLA.

The counsel contended that the MLA created confusion of sorts among the voters by joining the Congress without resigning from the BRS, on the ticket of which he got elected as an MLA. The judge made it clear that the court cannot issue a direction to the Speaker to initiate action based on a petition.

“The petitioner has no locus standi to seek disqualification of the MLA,” the judge said. He also observed that it was for the BRS, which gave Mr. Nagender an opportunity to contest on its party symbol, to approach the Speaker and seek his disqualification.

