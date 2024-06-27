Telangana High Court declines to quash FIR against senior counsel

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined to pass orders quashing a First Information Report (FIR) issued against a senior counsel of the High Court, Vedula Venkataramana, by the Central Crime Station (CCS) of the Hyderabad police.

Disposing of a criminal petition filed by the senior counsel, Justice K. Lakshman said in the order that the FIR can not be quashed since the investigation into the case is pending. The senior counsel, however, has been protected from being arrested till the investigators file the final report.

The judge directed the petitioner to cooperate with the police in the investigation. The police, however, can take “appropriate steps” in accordance with law if he fails to cooperate. The investigation should be conducted strictly in accordance with law, the order said.

A sexagenarian, Chintha Yadagiri, belonging to scheduled caste approached the I.S. Sadan police alleging that the senior counsel had taken seven crores of rupees in cash to appear in civil suits involving land parcels in Bowrampet of Medchal Malkajgiri district.

According to the complainant, the advocate eventually stopped appearing for him in the cases and claimed that part of the sum would be paid to judges of the High Court to secure a favourable order.

The complainant told the police that the senior counsel returned only one crore rupees and threatened him of dire consequences if he insisted on getting the remaining sum back.

Based on this complaint, the police registered a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case was later transferred to the CCS.

The senior counsel filed the criminal petition seeking a direction to quash the FIR.