GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana High Court awards one-month imprisonment to builder in contempt case

February 26, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court sentenced K. Nandu Kumar, a businessman from Hyderabad, to one month simple imprisonment in a contempt of court petition filed by film actor Daggupati Venkatesh. 

The judgement was, however, suspended for four weeks by the judge, giving an opportunity to Mr. Kumar to go for an appeal. Along with the imprisonment, the judge also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on Mr. Kumar. The contempt petition was filed by the actor, accusing the businessman of violating a HC order, which directed both of them to maintain status quo with regard to the construction on a property in Banjara Hills.

The businessman filed a writ petition in August of 2021 alleging that GHMC Banjara Hills Circle Deputy Commissioner and Assistant City Planner issued notices to him illegally and affixed a notice on the property without giving him an opportunity to explain his stand. He sought a direction to declare the action of the authorities illegal. 

The HC passed an order in September of 2021, instructing both the actor and the businessman to maintain status quo in the matter. Maintaining that the GHMC authorities had seized the property a few days before the status quo order, the actor stated that the businessman went ahead with construction on the said property, violating the HC order. 

The judge held that Mr. Kumar had violated the orders of the HC issued on August 10, 2021, and it was evident going by the reports of the GHMC.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.