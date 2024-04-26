Telangana Heritage department ties up with Noor Microfilms to save documents in its custody

April 26, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Department of Heritage Telangana has announced a tie-up with Noor International Microfilm Centre to restore, conserve and digitise documents and other paper artefacts in its custody. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Bharati Hollikeri on behalf of the Department of Heritage while it was signed by Mehdi Khajehpiri on Friday afternoon.

“The department has priceless manuscripts, miniature paintings, documents and other paper documents that need to be conserved, restored, digitised and catalogued for posterity. This MoU will ensure that these are preserved for posterity. They are a mine of information about history, culture, language, religion and calligraphy,” said Bharati Hollikeri of Department of Heritage Telangana. “The initial period of the agreement is for six months with no financial outgo from the department,” she informed.

“We have developed expertise in saving documents by using natural herbal formulations so that documents that are restored have a long life. The best part is that the process is reversible if there is technological advancement after a few years,” said Mehdi Khajehpiri, director of Noor Microfilms during the signing ceremony.

“Persian and Sanskrit are ancient languages with a lot of similarities. This agreement will ensure that the shared culture and values are not lost and they last for another 200 years,” said Ali Niroomand, regional director of Noor Microfilms.

