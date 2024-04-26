GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Telangana Heritage department ties up with Noor Microfilms to save documents in its custody

April 26, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Heritage Telangana has announced a tie-up with Noor International Microfilm Centre to restore, conserve and digitise documents and other paper artefacts in its custody. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Bharati Hollikeri on behalf of the Department of Heritage while it was signed by Mehdi Khajehpiri on Friday afternoon.

“The department has priceless manuscripts, miniature paintings, documents and other paper documents that need to be conserved, restored, digitised and catalogued for posterity. This MoU will ensure that these are preserved for posterity. They are a mine of information about history, culture, language, religion and calligraphy,” said Bharati Hollikeri of Department of Heritage Telangana. “The initial period of the agreement is for six months with no financial outgo from the department,” she informed.

“We have developed expertise in saving documents by using natural herbal formulations so that documents that are restored have a long life. The best part is that the process is reversible if there is technological advancement after a few years,” said Mehdi Khajehpiri, director of Noor Microfilms during the signing ceremony.

“Persian and Sanskrit are ancient languages with a lot of similarities. This agreement will ensure that the shared culture and values are not lost and they last for another 200 years,” said Ali Niroomand, regional director of Noor Microfilms.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / history and culture / history / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.