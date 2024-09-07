Telangana | Heavy to very heavy rain likely in five districts on Sunday: IMD

India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for five districts of Telangana for Sunday (September 8, 2024). Six districts have been forecasted to be under yellow alert.

According to a weather forecast bulletin issued on Saturday (September 7, 2024), Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem

And, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda

Weather in Hyderabad

There will be a generally cloudy sky over Hyderabad and its surroundings for the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in the city,” according to the bulletin.