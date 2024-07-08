GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Health Minister inspects construction of super specialty hospital in Mahabubnagar

Published - July 08, 2024 02:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha. File

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha. File

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday reviewed the ongoing construction of a 1,225-bed super specialty hospital in Mahabubnagar district. He inspected the hospital’s layout with the engineering officers overseeing the project. He provided several recommendations and directed the officials to expedite the construction to ensure the hospital opens by December. The Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to providing high-quality medical care to the public through the super-specialty hospital, and highlighted the government’s efforts towards enhancing teaching hospitals for better medical education and the prioritisation of infrastructure development. He said the hospital will create approximately 600 jobs, including positions for doctors, specialty doctors, nursing staff, and sanitation workers. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.