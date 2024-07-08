Telangana Health Minister inspects construction of super specialty hospital in Mahabubnagar

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday reviewed the ongoing construction of a 1,225-bed super specialty hospital in Mahabubnagar district. He inspected the hospital’s layout with the engineering officers overseeing the project. He provided several recommendations and directed the officials to expedite the construction to ensure the hospital opens by December. The Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to providing high-quality medical care to the public through the super-specialty hospital, and highlighted the government’s efforts towards enhancing teaching hospitals for better medical education and the prioritisation of infrastructure development. He said the hospital will create approximately 600 jobs, including positions for doctors, specialty doctors, nursing staff, and sanitation workers.

