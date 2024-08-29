ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Health minister holds conference with DMHOs on seasonal diseases

Published - August 29, 2024 01:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha along with senior health officials during the video conference on Thursday (August 29, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha conducted a video conference on Thursday(August 29, 2024) with District Medical and Health officers (DMHOs) of all 33 districts to address issues related to seasonal diseases. The conference also focussed on the increasing dengue cases in the state, particularly Hyderabad.

The video conference was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr B. Ravinder Nayak and other officials. Following the video conference, the minister is scheduled to conduct a review meeting with senior officials from the health department.

As seasonal diseases surge in Telangana, Fever Hospital overwhelmed with patient influx
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US