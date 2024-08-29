Telangana Health minister holds conference with DMHOs on seasonal diseases

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha conducted a video conference on Thursday(August 29, 2024) with District Medical and Health officers (DMHOs) of all 33 districts to address issues related to seasonal diseases. The conference also focussed on the increasing dengue cases in the state, particularly Hyderabad.

The video conference was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr B. Ravinder Nayak and other officials. Following the video conference, the minister is scheduled to conduct a review meeting with senior officials from the health department.