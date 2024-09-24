Telangana Health Minister criticises BRS fact-finding committee

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday (September 23, 2024) evening responded to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s decision to establish a fact-finding committee to assess the State’s medical services.

In a response to BRS party’s post on X, the Minister wrote: “In 2017, six infants died over three days at Koti Maternity Hospital. That same year, five infants lost their lives in five days at Niloufer Hospital. In 2022, four women tragically passed away during a family planning surgery, leaving their children orphaned. The death toll from dengue in June and July 2019 reached 100. While maternal and paediatric mortality rates have slightly improved on a monthly basis, the progress has been minimal.”

Mr. Narasimha criticised the previous government’s handling of healthcare, sAYING, “Rather than addressing these critical issues, they simply formed committees without providing real solutions. Under their administration, healthcare remained inaccessible to the poor, with essential medicines and services out of reach. Unfortunately, even government dispensaries have become so dysfunctional that they no longer adequately serve the people.”

The Minister’s response comes after three members of the fact-finding committee were detained by the police while trying to enter the State-run Gandhi Hospital.