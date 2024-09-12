ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana health dept to initiate digital health profiling of 83.04 lakh families

Updated - September 12, 2024 11:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Health Minister announced the launch of the ‘Health Profile of Individuals in the Family’ initiative throughout the State

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha along with senior health officials in a review meeting on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), to review the digital health profile of Telangana’s citizens. He directed authorities to collect health data from 83.04 lakh families across both rural and urban areas, in alignment with the 2011 census, and to digitally record the information through the designated app.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health Minister announced the launch of the ‘Health Profile of Individuals in the Family’ initiative throughout the State. The programme aims to address the future health needs of Telangana’s population.

Telangana’s health Budget dips by ₹693 crore from last fiscal

ANMs and ASHAs to visit households

The Minister highlighted the importance of ensuring the programme’s success and urged the health department to execute the initiative with the highest level of sincerity. Under this initiative, the personal details and health history of individuals will be documented using the app. In rural areas, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) will visit households to gather the necessary information for each family member.

During the meeting, the Minister also sought input from representatives of private hospitals and instructed officials to consider their suggestions and recommendations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan, Director of Medical Education Dr. N. Vani, and other senior officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US