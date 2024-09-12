GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana health dept to initiate digital health profiling of 83.04 lakh families

The Health Minister announced the launch of the ‘Health Profile of Individuals in the Family’ initiative throughout the State

Updated - September 12, 2024 11:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha along with senior health officials in a review meeting on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha along with senior health officials in a review meeting on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), to review the digital health profile of Telangana’s citizens. He directed authorities to collect health data from 83.04 lakh families across both rural and urban areas, in alignment with the 2011 census, and to digitally record the information through the designated app.

The Health Minister announced the launch of the ‘Health Profile of Individuals in the Family’ initiative throughout the State. The programme aims to address the future health needs of Telangana’s population.

Telangana’s health Budget dips by ₹693 crore from last fiscal

ANMs and ASHAs to visit households

The Minister highlighted the importance of ensuring the programme’s success and urged the health department to execute the initiative with the highest level of sincerity. Under this initiative, the personal details and health history of individuals will be documented using the app. In rural areas, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) will visit households to gather the necessary information for each family member.

During the meeting, the Minister also sought input from representatives of private hospitals and instructed officials to consider their suggestions and recommendations.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare R.V. Karnan, Director of Medical Education Dr. N. Vani, and other senior officials.

Published - September 12, 2024 11:05 am IST

