Telangana Health Dept to develop medicinal plants park in Rangareddy

Published - June 20, 2024 12:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha along with officials from the Health Department on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Telangana Medicinal Plants Board (TGMPB), under the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department will be developing a medicinal plants park named ‘Biosynmedica - The Healing Centre’ at Aziz Nagar, Rangareddy district. 

In a review meeting conducted by Minister for Health C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday, it was highlighted that this medicinal plants park is designed for the ex-situ conservation of valuable medicinal species, education, research and development, biodiversity enhancement, and cultural, wellness, and spiritual purposes. The park features 38 thematic gardens housing more than 1200 medicinal species, with high-density plantations similar to Miyawaki plantations, incorporating 240 diverse medicinal species, the minister said.

