GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Health Dept to develop medicinal plants park in Rangareddy

Published - June 20, 2024 12:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha along with officials from the Health Department on Wednesday.

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha along with officials from the Health Department on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Telangana Medicinal Plants Board (TGMPB), under the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department will be developing a medicinal plants park named ‘Biosynmedica - The Healing Centre’ at Aziz Nagar, Rangareddy district. 

In a review meeting conducted by Minister for Health C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday, it was highlighted that this medicinal plants park is designed for the ex-situ conservation of valuable medicinal species, education, research and development, biodiversity enhancement, and cultural, wellness, and spiritual purposes. The park features 38 thematic gardens housing more than 1200 medicinal species, with high-density plantations similar to Miyawaki plantations, incorporating 240 diverse medicinal species, the minister said.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.