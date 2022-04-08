Telangana Health Dept. mulls ban on private practice by govt. doctors

April 08, 2022 20:11 IST

Planning CCTV cameras in health centres to keep track on doctors

The Telangana Health Department is mulling the possibility of imposing a ban on private practice by government hospital doctors. If a clause to implement it comes into being, it would be effective on those recruited into government service in the coming years.

This is in line with the move initiated by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet, which has already decided to ban private practice by government doctors.

This is not the first time such a proposal is being mulled. In 1983, the then NT Rama Rao government took a similar decision but was met with resistance.

“Right now, the plan is only in discussion stage,” said a source in the Health department.

Meanwhile, doctors said that implementing it would be a tough task as there are thousands of doctors in Telangana. “Who and how will anyone keep track. A doctor might offer service at three private hospitals. Who will go around to check the thousands of doctors? Sufficient incentive need to be offered to government doctors so that they don’t practise at private health facilities,” said a senior doctor.

Uninterrupted service

If functional, this would be one of the series of steps being mulled to ensure patients get quality service, without delays, at government health centres.

Other measures being mulled include installing CCTV cameras in PHCs to monitor the work of healthcare workers, and check if doctors are skipping work during duty hours at major hospitals.

The government is also planning GPS tracking system in official vehicles, and taking action against anyone who is part of the referral system to private hospitals.

“The pilot project of using cameras to monitor work of HCWs has begun in a few places, and would be extended across the State. Three cameras are placed to monitor the work of the doctor, pharmacist and lab technician. We were told GPS could be installed in official vehicles also,” said a source.

However, officials are anticipating resistance to the new move of tracking doctors. “No one will openly object to this. How can somebody oppose efficient medical services at government health centres to serve the poor? But, practically, some of the aspects have to be worked out such as incentives for doing overtime or post duty hours, resources including equipment, medical disposables, and sufficient human resources, among others. If these are not provided, the lapses would remain,” said another source.