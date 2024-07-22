GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Health Department transfers 184 professors in major reshuffle

Published - July 22, 2024 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The Telangana Health Department is undergoing a significant reshuffle as part of its general transfer process. Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu on July 21 issued an order detailing the transfers of 184 professors under the Director of Medical Education (DME).

Moreover, many doctors of government medical colleges in various districts have been reassigned to Hyderabad, and those working at government hospitals in Hyderabad have been transferred to district postings.

As part of the transfers, 18 professors from the anaesthesia department there have been given new postings followed by five from anatomy; six from biochemistry; four from dermatology, venereology and leprosy (DVL); six from ear nose throat (ENT); four from forensic medicine; 18 from general medicine; 17 from general surgery; one from hospital administration; six from microbiology; 20 from obstetrics and gynaecology; five from ophthalmology; 11 from orthopaedics; 16 from paediatrics; 13 from pathology; eight from pharmacology; five from physiology; six from psychiatry; five from radio diagnosis; one from radiotherapy; six from social and preventive medicine (SPM); and three from TB and chest disease (TBCD) department.

