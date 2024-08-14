Telangana Head Constable gets President’s Medal for Gallantry

Chadvuu Yadaiah, a head constable of Telangana police, has been named for the ‘President’s Medal for Gallantry’ on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), on the eve of Independence Day 2024, for showing rare gallantry in a robbery case on July 25, 2022.

The Cyberabad police on July 26, 2022 apprehended Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul - who were involved in chain snatching and arms dealing. However, they attacked Mr. Yadaiah with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him on various parts of his body i.e., chest, left hand and stomach which led to bleeding injuries.

“Despite severe injuries, he managed to catch and hold on to them, resulting in their apprehension. He had to be hospitalised for 17 days,” as per a press release.

On the whole, 21 police medals were announced for the State police, which also includes seven ‘Medals For Gallantry’, two ‘President’s Medal for Distinguished Service’ and 11 ‘Medals for Meritorious Service’.

SP Sunil Dutt, Reserve Inspector Mora Kumar, Reserve Subinspector Shanigarapu Santhosh, Constables Amili Suresh, Velmula Vamshi, Kampati Upender and Payam Ramesh will be awarded the Medal for Gallantry. Telangana Additional Director General Sanjay Kumar Jain and DCP Katakam Muralidhar will receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

“President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the grounds of rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned,” the official note stated.

