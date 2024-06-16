Telangana HC urged to reprimand KCR for his remarks against Justice Narsimha Reddy  

Senior vice-president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) G. Niranjan on Sunday urged the Telangana High Court to take suo motu cognisance of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks against Justice L. Narasimha Reddy and reprimand him for his actions.

In a press note, he termed KCR’s letter to Justice Narasimha Reddy as “unfortunate and unprecedented,” accusing the BRS president of attempting to evade investigation.

KCR’s letter is seen as a response to the ongoing inquiries led by Justice P.C. Ghosh into the alleged failures of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), he said and criticised KCR’s remarks in the letter, describing them as contemptuous and questioning the impartiality and competence of Justice Narasimha Reddy. He emphasised that such behaviour from someone who served as Chief Minister for a long time is unforgivable and demands strict action.

“KCR still thinks that he is the only genius, that he knows everything and is above the law,” Mr. Niranjan said, highlighting what he perceives as KCR’s arrogance and egoism. KCR’s demand for Justice Narasimha Reddy to step down from the commission exemplifies his disrespect for legal processes, he added.

The Congress senior leader pointed out that KCR’s counter-allegations and threats were made without providing the required explanations regarding the construction of the Yadadri and Bhadradri thermal power plants and the power purchase agreements with Chhattisgarh, despite a deadline set by the commission. Mr. Niranjan said KCR’s reaction is unique among the 25 individuals asked for explanations by Justice Narasimha Reddy’s commission, indicating a troubling state of mind.