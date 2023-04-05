ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana HC suspends Kukatpally Principal Junior Civil Judge

April 05, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court on Wednesday placed under suspension Bommathi Bhavani, Principal Junior Civil Judge-cum-VIII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Rangareddy district at Kukatpally, holding her guilty of grave misconduct during proceedings related to a cyber crime registered in Cyberabad police commissionerate. 

HC Registrar (Vigilance) K. Sai Rama Devi, in a letter addressed to Ch. K. Bhupathi, Rangareddy District Principal Judge, stated that the material received in the matter ‘clearly goes to show that Bommathi Bhavani exceeded her limits’ while dealing with the crime no. 929 of 2022 of Cyber Crime Police Station of Cyberabad. The HC suspended the judicial officer “in larger public interest as her continuance in office would be prejudicial to disciplinary proceedings to be initiated against her”, the letter said. 

The suspended judge was directed to hand over charge of her post immediately to First Additional Junior Civil Judge-cum-VIII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate of Kukatpally. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US