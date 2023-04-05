HamberMenu
Telangana HC suspends Kukatpally Principal Junior Civil Judge

April 05, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court on Wednesday placed under suspension Bommathi Bhavani, Principal Junior Civil Judge-cum-VIII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Rangareddy district at Kukatpally, holding her guilty of grave misconduct during proceedings related to a cyber crime registered in Cyberabad police commissionerate. 

HC Registrar (Vigilance) K. Sai Rama Devi, in a letter addressed to Ch. K. Bhupathi, Rangareddy District Principal Judge, stated that the material received in the matter ‘clearly goes to show that Bommathi Bhavani exceeded her limits’ while dealing with the crime no. 929 of 2022 of Cyber Crime Police Station of Cyberabad. The HC suspended the judicial officer “in larger public interest as her continuance in office would be prejudicial to disciplinary proceedings to be initiated against her”, the letter said. 

The suspended judge was directed to hand over charge of her post immediately to First Additional Junior Civil Judge-cum-VIII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate of Kukatpally. 

