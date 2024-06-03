Telangana HC suo moto takes up news report on telephone tapping as writ petition

Telangana High Court on Monday has suo moto taken up as writ petition the news report published by an English daily stating that a police officer arrested in telephone tapping case had admitted that mobile phone of one of its judges was tapped.

A bench of the HC is likely to hear the writ petition on Tuesday. The report published by Hyderabad-based English daily stated that N. Bhujanga Rao, an Additional Superintendent of Police rank officer arrested in telephone tapping case, admitted to his interrogators that mobile phone of Telangana HC judge K. Sarath was also tapped. This judge’s mobile phone was among those of several politicians, journalists and others as part of telephone tapping operation.

The “eavesdropping” was carried out during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule at the behest of the then Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief T. Prabhakar Rao who had flown to US soon after election results of Telangana Assembly (BRS lost to Congress) were announced on December 3 last year. The HC had made Union Home Secretary, Telangana Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Telangana Home Secretary, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) and Hyderabad Police Commissioner as respondents in the writ petition taken up suo moto.

The confessional statement of Bhujanga Rao stated that mobile phone of every politician who criticised K.T. Rama Rao, son of BRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao and then Information Technology Minister, in Telangana State Public Service Commission question paper leak case were subjected to eavesdropping. The phones of judges too were tapped at the instructions of SIB chief Prabhakar Rao, the former ASP told his interrogators.

According to Bhujanga Rao’s confessional statement, he and other police officers Mekala Thirupathanna, D. Praneeth Rao and P. Radha Kishan Rao had carried out the phone tapping operation at the behest of the then SIB chief. They had used devices meant to track terror modules or suspects in terror cases to indulge in eavesdropping of mobile phones of present Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy (then Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president), his brother Kondal Reddy, Congress leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (both Ministers in Telangana Cabinet now) and others.

The newspaper report said that Praneeth Rao collected details about the personal lives of judges, leaders of Opposition parties and put their mobile phone numbers on GPS surveillance to track them. Whenever protests were convened during BRS government tenure, these police officers would bring phones of Opposition leaders heading agitations or criticising BRS party or government under surveillances. Phones of student leaders and journalists were also tapped, according to the report.

The officer admitted to have carried out phone tapping during by-elections of Dubbak, Huzurabad and Munugode and GHMC elections. The arrested ASP in his confession stated that, having vowed to bring BRS into power for the third consecutive term, they started full-fledged settlement of civil disputes. Many disputes involving companies, prominent persons and businessmen were settled under the instruction of BRS leaders.

Large sums of money was moved from two private hospitals in Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force vehicles, the statement said.

