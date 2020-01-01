Telangana HC summons Kaleswaram Project DEE for explanation

In an intersting development, The Telangana High Court has directed Kaleswaram Project Unit No. 1 Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) (Irrigation), S. Venkateshwar Rao to present himself before the court on January 3. The orders were issued on December 20, 2019. Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy and Justice P Naveen Rao were present.

This is in response to a writ petition filed before the High Court by Madduri Jayamma and 14 others stating that despite court orders officials had entered their fields. They had urged the court to direct the officials not to interfere with possession and enjoyment of the petitioners of the subject land in any manner until the process of acquisition was complete in all aspects, strictly as per the provisions of Act 30 of 2013.

The court order read: “It is stated that in spite of orders of this Court, dated 13-12-2019, the officials were present at the field and also undertaken the work. Anantha Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer, Siddipet, is present in the Court and submits that order of this court, dated 13-12-2019, has been informed to K. Venkateshwar Rao, DEE (Irrigation), Unit Number 1, Kaleswaram Project.”

Extends Interim Order

“It thus appears that even though direction not to carry out any activities in the subject lands, the DEE was acting contrary to the directions. In view of the same, S. Venkateshwar Rao is directed to appear in person before this court and explain as to how he was supervising continuation of work contrary to the directions of this court. Interim order granted by this Court earlier shall stand extended by three weeks from today,” read the order further. The Court Registry was directed to the communicate the copy to Mr. Venkateswar Rao.