Telangana HC stays no-confidence motion against Bandlaguda mayor

February 16, 2024 06:52 am | Updated 06:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on February 15 passed an order staying the no-confidence motion moved against Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation mayor Burra Mahender Goud.

Recently, 16 corporators of the urban local body belonging to different political parties moved a no-confidence motion and gave a representation to the District Collector on January 12. Subsequently, it was proposed to move the motion on Friday to remove the mayor and elect a new one as per the procedure.

Challenging this, Mr. Mahender Goud filed a writ petition in the High Court. Senior counsel C. Raghu, appearing for the petitioner, contended that while the corporators moved the no-confidence motion on January 12, the Collector decided to conduct the meeting on Friday. This was against the mandatory rule of conducting the meeting within 30 days of moving the no-confidence motion.

The Judge stayed the proposed meeting on Friday and issued notices to the respondents.

In a separate matter, Justice Surepalli Nanda of the High Court declined to stay the release of a Telugu movie ‘Ooru Peru Bhairava Kona’ in a petition filed by B. Satyanarayana of Visakhapatnam. The petitioner sought an order to stay the release of the film claiming rights over the film.

Initially, Mr. Satyanarayana filed a petition sought a direction to Central Board of Film Certification not to issue censor certificate to the movie. The Bench issued notices to the board and film producer two days ago. Meanwhile, the Censor board issued censor certificate to the movie on Wednesday.

In this backdrop, the petitioner moved a lunch motion on Thursday seeking an order to stall release of the film. Declining to pass the order, the Judge adjourned the matter to February 29.

The 18-year-old petition challenging the decision of the then Congress government of undivided Andhra Pradesh State in 2006 cancelling allotment of 850 acres of land to IMG Bharata academies in Hyderabad commenced in Telangana High Court on Thursday.

The petition was filed by Billy Rao who challenged the cancellation of sale deeds and memorandum of understanding entered into with the State government (Telugu Desam Party was in power then) in February of 2004. Senior counsel Vedula Venakata Raman began presenting his arguments on Thursday before a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti.

Earlier, the Bench had allowed requests for adjournments in the hearing of the matter. Eventually, the Bench decided not to permit further adjournments in the matter and instructed the parties concerned to be ready to present their contentions.