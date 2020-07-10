Telangana HC stays demolition of Secretariat till July 13

Telangana High Court on July 10 passed an order staying the ongoing demolition of the Secreteriat buildings till July 13, after hearing a PIL plea.
The petition seeking a direction to government to keep in abeyance the demolition of the Secreteriat was filed by professor P.L. Vishweshwar Rao and Cherukuri Sudhakar. The petitioners' counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar contended that the demolition, which started four days ago, was illegal as the government had not obtained required permissions.
Citing Rule 4 (3) of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, Mr. Prabhakar said the government should prepare and present a plan for demolition of a building. Permission from the local authority (in this case GHMC) should be procured. The lawyer said the government had not presented any of them before the court.
The Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy sought to peruse the permission-related papers from the government. Advocate General B.S. Prasad informed the Bench that he would secure instructions on the clarifications sought by the court.
The Bench said the ongoing demolition was prima facie in violation of the rules and since the government could not present details of the obtained permissions and issued directions, it must stop the demolition till July 13.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath