Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Friday passed an interim order staying the Central government’s notification banning rearing of ferocious and dangerous dogs. The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying issued a circular prohibiting import, breeding and selling of 25 breeds of dogs which were recognised as dangerous. The direction was issued after hearing a writ petition challenging the Union government’s decision.

