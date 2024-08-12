ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana HC stays arrest of BRS leaders in drone camera case

Published - August 12, 2024 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three BRS party leaders, including its working president K.T. Rama Rao, got relief with the Telangana High Court on Monday staying all proceedings in a case registered by Mahadevpur police against them for capturing visuals of the Medigadda barrage by flying a drone camera overhead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice K. Lakshman of the High Court issued notice to Vali Shaik, an assistant executive engineer of Irrigation department based on whose complaint the case was registered, after hearing the criminal petition filed by the BRS leaders. The judge stayed all proceedings in the case, including the arrest of the petitioners.

Mr. Rama Rao and two former MLAs of the party, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and Balka Suman, had moved the HC seeking a direction to quash the FIR issued by Mahadevpur police. Sections 223 (b) read with Section 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were invoked in the case.

The petitioners contended that they went to Medigadda barrage to prove that the ruling Congress government was not lifting water from Kaleshwaram project, causing loss to the farmers in the area. To substantiate their claim, visuals of the dam were captured with drone camera.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Their counsel argued that the content of the complaint lodged by the engineer did not attract ingredients of Section 223 (b) of BNS. That Section should be invoked only if there was a violation of the order promulgated by the public official, the counsel said. The matter was adjourned to September 5 for next hearing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US