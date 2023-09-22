Telangana HC sets aside verdict to reconduct SCCL junior assistant recruitment test

September 22, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Thursday set aside a single judge order to re-conduct the examination to fill up posts of Junior Assistant in Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

The orders passed by a Bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Anil Kumar Jukanti cleared the path for completion of the recruitment process for the posts of Junior Assistants for which a test was held by SCCL on September 4, 2022. The bench, however, made it clear that the recruitment would be subject to the outcome of the investigation, if any, into the alleged malpractices in conducting the exam.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the HC will hear the arguments for the second consecutive day on Friday in a writ petition filed by SCCL challenging proceedings issued by the authorities of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment to conduct elections for the workers’ union. Presenting contentions on behalf of the SCCL, its counsel maintained that it would not be in a position to conduct polls for recognition of workers unions in the company and sought deferment of the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said Collectors and superintendents of police of six districts had written letters stating that they cannot make arrangements for the elections in the backdrop of festival season and the ensuing Assembly polls. A counsel appearing for Singareni Coal Mine Workers Union informed the court that the period of the previous recognised unions expired in 2019.

Despite the lapse of four years, the SCCL was not conducting elections. It was not fair on the part of the company not to hold polls to the workers’ union as nearly 42,000 persons were working for the company in 11 districts, the counsel said.

The judge would hear the pleas again on September 22 (Friday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT