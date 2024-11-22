ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana HC sets aside single judge order in MLAs disqualification pleas

Updated - November 22, 2024 11:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu

View of Telangana High Court building in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana High Court on Friday (November 22, 2024) set aside a single judge order directing the office of Telangana Assembly Speaker to announce a schedule for deciding the applications for disqualification of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs who joined ruling Congress party. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, disposing of three appeals filed by the Legislative Assembly secretary, said the Speaker should take a call on the disqualification issue within a ‘reasonable time’. 

While two writ petitions were filed by BRS MLAs K.P. Vivekanand and Padi Kaushik Reddy, the third was filed by BJP floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy. They sought disqualification of Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam) and Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur), who joined ruling Congress party having won the State Assembly elections-2023 as BRS candidates. 

After hearing the pleas, a single judge on September 9, 2024 passed an order directing the office of the Speaker to pronounce a schedule of the hearing of the petitions seeking disqualification of the MLAs and furnish a copy of the schedule to the Registry of the HC. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Challenging this order, the Legislative Secretary moved the HC by filing appeal petitions. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US