Telangana HC rejects State Government’s plea to suspend CBI probe order in poaching attempt case

February 08, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on February 8 turned down the request of the State Government to hear an Interim Application seeking to suspend the single judge verdict to hand over the investigation of BRS MLAs poaching attempt case to CBI.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad appeared before the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji in the morning and requested the bench to permit Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy to hear the IA it had moved before the latter’s court. The bench headed by the CJ declined to pass any direction on the matter.

The CJ said that already the single judge had pronounced judgement in a batch of writ petitions pertaining to BRS MLAs poaching attempt case being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana police. As per the order delivered by the single judge on December 12, 2022, investigation of the case was to be taken over by the CBI.

The State had filed six appeal petitions before the division bench questioning the single-judge order. This court had already dismissed all the appeals declaring them as not maintainable, the CJ said. The order passed by the Chief Justice bench was final. The single judge cannot invoke his jurisdiction and hear any plea again in this case, the bench said.

“Any order against our order will be in Supreme Court only”, the CJ said. The previous day, the State had first moved the IA before Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy requesting him to suspend the order of handing over the investigation to CBI for three weeks. The AG contended that the CBI was insisting for handing the file pertaining to the BRS MLAs poaching attempt case based on the single judge order.

The AG explained that the State Government had hoped that it would secure interim relief from the Supreme Court since the division bench adjudicated the matter on the point of criminal jurisdiction and not on merits. Suspension of the order was required to enable the State to move the apex court, said the AG.

After hearing contentions of the AG and senior counsels appearing for other parties, the judge asked the AG to secure direction or oral order from the bench headed by the CJ to hear the IA. The division bench headed by the CJ on Wednesday rejected the AG’s request when he mentioned about the matter and made it clear that an appeal against the bench’s order can be made only in Supreme Court.

With this, the legal battle waged by the Telangana Government over handing over the investigation of the BRS MLAs poaching attempt case is now shifted to the apex court. The State had already moved the SC by filing Special Leave Petitions which are likely to be heard on Wednesday.