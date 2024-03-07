Telangana HC quashes nomination of Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under Governor’s quota

March 07, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the order of Telangana Governor rejecting nomination of Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana as Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) under Governor’s quota. The High Court also quashed the nomination of M. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

While Mr. Sravan Kumar and Mr. Satyanarayana were nominated as MLCs by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, which lost the State Assembly Elections held in December 2023, Prof. Kodandaram and Mr. Khan were nominated as MLCs by the newly formed Congress Government.

These orders were pronounced in two writ petitions filed by Mr. Sravan Kumar and Mr. Satyanarayana who challenged the Governor’s order rejecting their nominations as MLCs.