Telangana HC quashes nomination of Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under Governor’s quota

March 07, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the order of Telangana Governor rejecting nomination of Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana as Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) under Governor’s quota. The High Court also quashed the nomination of M. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota

While Mr. Sravan Kumar and Mr. Satyanarayana were nominated as MLCs by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, which lost the State Assembly Elections held in December 2023, Prof. Kodandaram and Mr. Khan were nominated as MLCs by the newly formed Congress Government.

These orders were pronounced in two writ petitions filed by Mr. Sravan Kumar and Mr. Satyanarayana who challenged the Governor’s order rejecting their nominations as MLCs.

The judgment in these writ petitions were pronounced by a bench of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti. The Bench held that the Governor was bound by the advice of the Council of Ministers. The Governor can only remit the matter back to the Council of Ministers for reconsideration, the Bench said.