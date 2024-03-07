GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana HC quashes nomination of Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under Governor’s quota

The HC also quashed Governor’s order rejecting nomination of Sravan Kumar and Satyanarayana as MLCs under Governor’s quota

March 07, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu
Prof. M. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. File

Prof. M. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed the order of Telangana Governor rejecting nomination of Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana as Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) under Governor’s quota. The High Court also quashed the nomination of M. Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs under the Governor’s quota

Dasoju Sravan Kumar was nominated as MLC by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)

Dasoju Sravan Kumar was nominated as MLC by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

While Mr. Sravan Kumar and Mr. Satyanarayana were nominated as MLCs by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, which lost the State Assembly Elections held in December 2023, Prof. Kodandaram and Mr. Khan were nominated as MLCs by the newly formed Congress Government.

Kurra Satyanarayana was nominated as MLC by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Kurra Satyanarayana was nominated as MLC by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

These orders were pronounced in two writ petitions filed by Mr. Sravan Kumar and Mr. Satyanarayana who challenged the Governor’s order rejecting their nominations as MLCs. 

The judgment in these writ petitions were pronounced by a bench of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti. The Bench held that the Governor was bound by the advice of the Council of Ministers. The Governor can only remit the matter back to the Council of Ministers for reconsideration, the Bench said.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / Bharat Rashtra Samithi / Indian National Congress / Governor

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.