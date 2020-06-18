Telangana HC: publish COVID-19 patients’ list

While hearing a batch of PIL pleas related to the coronavirus pandemic for the second consecutive day on Thursday, the Telangana High Court directed the State government to publish ward-wise COVID-19 positive patients’ lists in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
Also read: COVID surge continues in Telangana
These lists should be communicated to associations of residential colonies so that they, in turn, alert the public about the spread of the virus. This would help people realise the situation and take precautions, said the Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy.
After hearing Gandhi Hospital, the nodal COVID-19 treatment centre in the State, and Public Health Director Srinivasa Rao for nearly two hours, the Bench passed a slew of instructions and suggestions for the government. It directed the government to step up sample collection and testing for the virus.
The Bench also suggested that the government comply with the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines with regard to rapid tests. “Tests should be conducted on asymptomatic direct contacts [those living in the same house or working in close proximity to a positive person] between the fifth and 10th day of coming in contact with an infected person,” the Bench said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath