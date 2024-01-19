Telangana HC permits Y.S. Chowdary to travel abroad

January 19, 2024 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice Surepalli Nanda of Telangana High Court had granted permission to Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Chowdary also known as Sujana Chowdary to travel abroad from January 20 to June 20.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by the MP seeking permission to travel abroad, the judge said that he should submit an undertaking to the CBI furnishing details of his overseas journey. The details should consist of his mobile phone and email id, the order said.

The CBI was investigating a crime in which the authorities wanted to question him. The judge said the petitioner should be available with the investigating officer for further investigation. He should also cooperate with the IO, according to the order.

The petitioner should specifically assure that he would return to India on or before June 20 and report to the CBI on return, the order said.