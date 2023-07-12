HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana HC notices to government over drainage systems in city

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukarmji had taken up an email sent by a citizen over the tragic death of a nine-year-old girl Mounika who slipped into a manhole in Kalasiguda as a PIL petition

July 12, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Telangana High Court.

The Telangana High Court.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to State government in a PIL petition over creating proper drainage system in Hyderabad to ensure lives are not lost during inundation and floods due to heavy rains.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukarmji had taken up an email sent by a citizen over the tragic death of a nine-year-old girl Mounika who slipped into a manhole in Kalasiguda as a PIL petition. The email also explained the death of another six-year-old boy Vivek after falling into a pit and getting drowned. The citizen wanted a proper drainage system for the public in the State capital.

The Bench issued notices to Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary and HMDA Director and directed them to file counter affidavits explaining measures taken to ensure the city had a robust drainage system and people did not become vulnerable to heavy rains.

In a separate matter, the Bench closed a PIL petition seeking installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations in the State. When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, Government Pleader for Home Roopender told the Bench that Supreme Court was hearing a similar matter filed as Special Leave Petition.

The Government Pleader explained to the Bench that out of the 774 police stations in the State, 369 had been equipped with surveillance cameras. Efforts were on to install cameras in the remaining police stations. Since the apex court was adjudicating the matter filed as SLP, the Bench closed the PIL petition.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.