August 09, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government and the GHMC over a road accident at Bachupally on the city outskirts in which a second standard student (riding pillion on a two-wheeler with his father) was crushed to death after being hit by a school bus.

The High Court suo motu took up the news report published by an English daily as PIL petition. A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar directed the municipal and police officials to file their responses. The news report stated that the speeding bus hit the two-wheeler while the student’s father slowed down his bike and was trying to negotiate the potholes on the road.

In a separate matter, the Bench directed the State government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to allocate MBBS seat to a student, who had studied her Intermediate programme in Chennai, under the local quota. The student Prashamsa Rathod was denied a medical seat by the government stating that she cannot be treated as a local candidate as per Government Order 114 since she studied Intermediate course outside the State.

While hearing the plea, the Bench sought to know how the student was treated as a non-local candidate since she had studied from first to 10th standard in Telangana. The Bench passed interim direction to allocate a medical seat to the student stating that it would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition filed by the student.