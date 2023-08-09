HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana HC notices to authorities over student death in accident at Bachupally

August 09, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The report stated that a bus hit the bike while the student’s father slowed down to negotiate potholes.

The report stated that a bus hit the bike while the student’s father slowed down to negotiate potholes. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government and the GHMC over a road accident at Bachupally on the city outskirts in which a second standard student (riding pillion on a two-wheeler with his father) was crushed to death after being hit by a school bus.

The High Court suo motu took up the news report published by an English daily as PIL petition. A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar directed the municipal and police officials to file their responses. The news report stated that the speeding bus hit the two-wheeler while the student’s father slowed down his bike and was trying to negotiate the potholes on the road.

In a separate matter, the Bench directed the State government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to allocate MBBS seat to a student, who had studied her Intermediate programme in Chennai, under the local quota. The student Prashamsa Rathod was denied a medical seat by the government stating that she cannot be treated as a local candidate as per Government Order 114 since she studied Intermediate course outside the State.

While hearing the plea, the Bench sought to know how the student was treated as a non-local candidate since she had studied from first to 10th standard in Telangana. The Bench passed interim direction to allocate a medical seat to the student stating that it would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition filed by the student.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.