Telangana HC notice to govt. over L.B. Nagar police beating up tribal woman

August 23, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana High Court

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Rachakonda Police Commissioner and others, having taken up reports published by two Telugu dailies about a tribal woman being beaten up by L.B. Nagar police.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T. Vinod Kumar also instructed the police to furnish the video footage of the tribal woman V. Lakshmi being whisked away by the police personnel to L.B. Nagar police station. The bench headed by the CJ directed the L.B. Nagar police to inquire into the incident of their personnel beating up the woman and submit a report on the matter to the HC within two weeks.

